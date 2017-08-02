'Pokémon GO' News: Niantic Delays Europe Live Events After Glitch-Stricken Chicago Fest

REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo A man poses with his mobile phone displaying the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo in front of a busy crossing in Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2016.

Niantic delayed the "Pokémon GO" Safari Zone live events in Europe following the problematic Chicago festival last month.

While Niantic still delivered the promise to release Legendary Pokémon after the July 22 "Pokémon GO" Fest, thousands of live event attendees could not overlook the technical glitches they experienced that day.

In a blog post by Niantic CEO John Hanke, the company explained that the technical issues experienced by thousands of "Pokémon GO" Fest attendees were caused by inadequate network coverage — a statement that Verizon opposed. These technical issues prevented a lot of players from establishing a stable internet connection and logging on to the game.

On a good note, Niantic proved they had learned some lessons, which led to the decision of pushing back upcoming events in several European cities.

In an announcement on Saturday, Niantic confirmed that the events in Copenhagen and Prague scheduled for Aug. 5 and in Stockholm and Amsterdam on Aug. 12 will be postponed until the developers finalize new schedules in "a date later in the Fall."

Niantic added that the postponement of the said events was decided "in order to guarantee the best possible gameplay experience for European Trainers."

On the other hand, the developers clarified that other laid out live events will push through, such as those in Yokohama, Japan, on Aug. 14, as well as in France, Spain, and Germany on Sept. 16.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and hope you understand that our priority is to ensure a great experience for Pokémon GO Trainers in Europe and around the world," said Niantic.

Apart from the schedule changes, Niantic also teased: "As a special surprise, we understand that some Pokémon that are rarely seen in Europe will be appearing soon in certain European cities for a brief time. Keep your eyes peeled!"

On other "Pokémon GO" related news, it was also recently confirmed that the remaining Legendary Pokémon will be released this month. On Monday, trainers started finding Moltres. Then, on Aug. 14, Zapdos will arrive in the game.