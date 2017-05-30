'Pokémon GO' News: Niantic Drops New Feature to Counter Cheaters

Niantic has been releasing updates to further improve the gameplay of its hit mobile game, "Pokémon GO." Recently, they unleashed a feature that is designed to effectively stop all hackers and bot users. Meanwhile, new details about the supposed release of the Legendary creatures have surfaced.

YouTube/The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel Niantic has just dropped a new "Pokémon GO" anti-cheat system.

According to Daily Star, the developers of "Pokémon GO" have just confirmed the arrival of a new anti-hack and bot feature for the augmented reality game. This is the studio's way of countering all cheating done by players. Obviously, this is a huge step considering how rampant these exploitations have become.

Basically, Niantic is going after players who continuously violate the game's Terms of Service agreement. It is worth noting that the company has since iterated their dislike towards trainers utilizing third-party apps, who have caused tremendous discomfort in the overall gameplay of the title.

The publication stated that the studio purposely kept the specifics of the newly implemented anti-cheating system in "Pokémon GO." Nonetheless, they have assured the entire community that this feature will continue to be refined. As long as the developers keep doing so, it will guarantee the fun and integrity while playing the game.

Apparently, though, the new system may also affect honest "Pokémon GO" players. That is because as long as they used an unapproved software in the past, their accounts will be flagged and monitored. Nonetheless, the studio has promised to do some upgrades to further improve its identification process.

In related "Pokémon GO" news, Birmingham Mail has reported that the highly anticipated Legendary pocket monsters could arrive anytime this summer. This release could be done through an anniversary event, which marks the game's first birthday. Of course, it remains a mystery as to how exactly Niantic will do this; let alone a specific release date. Regardless, these are things that players should be very excited about.