'Pokémon GO' News: Niantic Hints at Legendary Pokémon Release Date, Points to Game's First Anniversary?

Niantic has been on a roll these past few weeks, releasing update after update for "Pokémon GO." While such a move proves to be interesting, most fans will agree that it is nothing compared to the arrival of the Legendary creatures. Interestingly, the studio might have just hinted at these Pokémon's supposed release.

It is no secret that the first anniversary of "Pokémon GO" is just around the corner and many expect the studio will release an event to celebrate it. Now, there are talks that this very event will highlight the Legendary pocket monsters, as reported by Birmingham Mail. Surprisingly, the studio itself hinted at this possibility.

Niantic's general manager in Asia, Yoshiji Kawashima, said that players should be looking forward to an upcoming event. While he did not explicitly say that the Legendary creatures are coming, he iterated that the summer event will be a huge one. The executive went on to reveal that their engineers are already working on various new functions and features, all of which are expected to be implemented during this event.

Most "Pokémon GO" enthusiasts believe that Kawashima was referring to features such as the player-versus-player (PvP) battle system and player trading. It is worth noting that these two have long been in the rumor mill, but Niantic has distanced itself from these speculations. There are also those who say that one of these features will be the co-operative raid system.

In related "Pokémon GO" news, WWG reports that the studio has just launched a brand-new event called Adventure Week. This time around, the rock-type pocket monsters are taking the spotlight. Also, this event allows players to earn more candies with their Buddy Pokémon because the distances required to do so has been reduced. Lastly, the developers have introduced a new wardrobe item called the Explorer's Hat.