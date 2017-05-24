'Pokémon GO' News: Niantic Hints at 'Legendary' Summer

The latest reports for "Pokémon GO" might finally prove a long legend to be true. Niantic's CEO John Hanke talked about the game and their future plans. Will one of these plans involve a legendary update?

YouTube/The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel Niantic teases a legendary summer event.

Niantic's CEO recently sat down with Wired Germany to discuss "Pokémon GO." Nintendo Everything translated the interview and in it, Hanke discussed major plans that they are definitely implementing soon, and even confirmed gym battles.

He explained, "There are a couple of areas that need to be improved — one of them being playing together and gym battles. We released those in an incomplete state. We knew from Ingress that cooperation and planning can be a lot of fun. When people have a common goal, then that's a strong incentive to meet up with friends or even with people you don't know."

Hanke said they are planning more updates in 2017. He shared that the company is discussing how players could trade and fight in the future. However, the most important plan he shared in the interview is the fans' most awaited update: the Legendary Pokémon event.

In the hit game's earliest trailer, one of the few things that got people from all over the world excited was the scene where Mewtwo was spotted in Times Square. A legendary battle took place with a massive group of people trying to capture the Pokémon. Mewtwo ended up being captured and trainers cheered for their victory. Since then, people have waited for the Legendary Pokémon; excited for the thrill of the encounter.

But Niantic has not delivered yet; months of waiting have trainers wondering if these creatures will ever arrive. However, in the interview, Hanke teased that these Pokémon may not be just a legendary myth to the game, after all, saying, "I can say with certainty that we will see more of that this year."

Besides Hanke, Niantic's product marketing lead Archit Bhargava also gave another hint at the recent Webby Awards. He accepted the award for the game by giving a short speech, saying, "This summer will be legendary."

Looks like the game might be releasing the said legendary creatures this summer.

It is still soon to say if the Legendary Pokémon will arrive or not, as Niantic has not shared anything further than what Hanke and Bhargava hinted at. Trainers should still keep a look out for more "Pokémon GO" news.