'Pokemon GO' News: Niantic Hints Huge Legendary Update; Shiny Pikachu Added in Japan

(Photo: Facebook/PokemonGO) Photo image for Pokémon GO.

More Legendary creatures may soon make their way to "Pokémon GO."

It's undeniable that the introduction of Legendary Pokémon in the hit augmented reality game last month significantly boosted its player-base worldwide. While "Pokémon GO" no longer has the massive number of players it had at launch, the game did celebrate a milestone recently: its most profitable day.

A new statement from Niantic hints that fans will have another reason to celebrate because additional Legendary creatures are heading to the game soon. Reports point out that Articuno and Moltres are not available anymore, but Zapdos can now be in Raid Battles. Also, new creatures might make an appearance in the near future.

"Lugia, Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos have been spotted in Pokémon GO! Have you battled one of these Legendary Pokémon yet?" reads the statement. "From August 7–14, Zapdos, the Legendary Pokémon that represents Team Instinct, will appear at Raid Battles in the real world."

Express notes that Niantic is speculated to launch Ho-Oh right after the conclusion of the Yokohama Stadium event. While it's just a theory from the Pokémon GO Hub team, it makes sense since Ho-Oh could fill the void and offer a new tough Pokémon to catch.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that shiny Pikachu is now catchable in the wild. Though it sounds good news for Pikachu fans, the said creature is only available in Japan. There is still no word on a Western release, so fans from other parts of the world are advised to wait for further announcements.

In an image posted by The Silph Road on Twitter, Pikachu's shiny version looks quite similar to the original Pikachu. The only difference is that the new creature's color looks a bit orange. As expected, shiny Pikachu does evolve into shiny Raichu.

Pikachu is considered as the third shiny monster in "Pokémon GO," right after the shiny versions of Magikarp and Gyarados.