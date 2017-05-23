'Pokémon GO' News: Niantic Hints This Summer Will Be 'Legendary'

It holds true that "Pokémon GO" is still one of the most popular mobile games of today. However, almost all players will agree that its fame will further soar once the Legendary creatures arrive. Interestingly, Niantic has a dropped a new hint concerning these pocket monsters.

YouTube/Pokemon GO Niantic has once again hinted at the possibility of Legendary creatures coming to "Pokémon GO" this summer.

According to PVPLive, one of the studio's executives has teased the possibility of the aforementioned beasts coming to "Pokémon GO" this summer. It was the company's global marketing lead Archit Bhargava who dropped the big reveal during his acceptance speech for the Webby Award for Best Mobile Game of 2017.

"This summer will be legendary," he exclaimed.

Bhargava did not reveal key details, as acceptance speeches in Webby Awards are required to be short and succinct. Nonetheless, this should really pique the interest of many fans, as it somehow backs the previous revelation the general manager of Niantic Asia.

Legendary Pokémon have long been anticipated, but until now, their specific release date remains unknown. But if there is truth to any of the words mentioned by Bhargava, then it is only a matter of time before these special pocket monsters arrive to the game. Moreover, Niantic may finally make some announcements in the next few weeks or so.

It is also a mystery which Legendary creatures will be introduced to the game. GameRant reports that so far, the most likely species are Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres. These three Legendary birds are already featured in the game's team logos, after all.

It is also worth noting that apart from the above-mentioned creatures, a couple of new "Pokémon GO" features are also expected to arrive. One of these is the so-called player-versus-player (PvP) Battle System, which will allow players to go after other trainers. Add to this the Trade System, something that will allow players to barter items with other players.