'Pokémon GO' News: Niantic Releases New Feature, Targets Exploiters

Just like any other game, "Pokémon GO" is heavily exploited by cheaters and the like. This has caused tremendous issues, most of which affects the players directly. Fortunately, Niantic is pushing a feature that will target these exploiters.

YouTube/Pokemon GONiantic has released a brand-new "Pokémon GO" feature that targets cheaters and spoofers.

According to Pokémon GO Hub, the developers of the hit mobile game "Pokémon GO" have already started implementing a new anti-cheat feature. This is basically meant to discourage players from utilizing any third-party cheat software. It is worth noting that since the game's launch, people have found ways to either spoof or hack it; hence, they are able to gain a significant advantage over others.

The aforementioned software will negate spoofers who try to capture Pokemon without walking around. In addition, the new feature prevents these cheaters from acquiring rare pocket monsters easily. It is reportedly built to withstand the incredible number of spoofers in the game.

It should be noted, however, that the new " Pokémon GO" anti-cheat system will only affect accounts that have been previously flagged by Niantic. These accounts are the ones that have since utilized unsupported software, as dictated in the game's Terms of Service agreement.

The only catch here is that honest players might also be affected. Why? That is because if they happen to use either a third-party tracker or IV stat app, they are already under Niantic's radar. So, in one way or another, their in-game experience might certainly be affected.

Interestingly though, Niantic confirmed that this feature will soon be improved to target only the guilty ones. In fact, reports suggest that the studio has already started developing other anti-cheating measures. These are believed to be introduced along with the arrival of the Legendary pocket monsters, said to be sometime in summer. Fans certainly have some exciting things to look forward to.