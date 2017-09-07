'Pokémon GO' News: Niantic Reveals Postponed Dates for European Festivals After Chicago Failure

"Pokémon GO" fans out there should get ready as the new Safari Zone events for Europe is coming once more. Perhaps looking to be better prepared after the chaos that is the "Pokémon GO" anniversary in Chicago, Niantic has pushed some of their events back to October.

Instagram/pokemongoapp Legendary Pokémon Raikou, Entei, and Suicune will soon start appearing in "Pokémon GO."

Niantic has posted an update on their official site, and it looks to be great news for "Pokémon GO" in Europe. There's only one Safari Zone event for this month though, with the rest being postponed to October.

This month's event is set to take place on Saturday, Sep. 16, at the Unibail-Rodamco shopping centers in three locales: the CentrO in Oberhausen, Germany, the Les Quatre Temps in Paris, France and the La Maquinista in Barcelona, Spain.

Free tickets to the September event will be made available soon, as fans can find out more from the Facebook pages of the Unibail-Rodamco shopping centers. Only those over the age of 13, with a valid photo ID, can claim one of these tickets, though.

The next "Pokémon GO" Safari Zone events will follow next month, in October. For these two events, Niantic will be hosting special "Pokémon GO" promos for their fans in Denmark, the Czech Republic, Sweden and the Netherlands.

First up will be the event on Oct. 7, which will take place at Fisketorvet in Copenhagen, Denmark, with the Safari Zone at Centrum Černý Most in Prague, The Czech Republic going on at the same time.

A week later, the "Pokémon GO" tour goes to the Mall of Scandinavia in Stockholm, Sweden and at the Stadshart in Amstelveen, The Netherlands on the same day.

These community events look to bring "Pokémon GO" players together as they run around catching the rare types that will show up when the special PokéStop lures at the event centers are activated. Rare Pokémon that are expected to show up to these events include Kangaskhan, Chansey, Larvitar, plus a few other uncommon types.

Fans can expect surprises at these events, too, with the ultra-rare Shiny versions of Pikachu, Magikarp and Unown showing up — a possibility that veteran "Pokémon GO" players cannot afford to miss.