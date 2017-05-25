'Pokémon Go' News: Niantic Rolls Out Security Measure Against Cheaters, Disabling Them From Seeing Rare Pokémon

"Pokémon Go" is one of the games that have literally taken over the world. Although it is no longer as popular as it was when it was first launched, its large and strong fan base still remains. This mobile augmented reality game continues to thrill many players, to the point that some of them even use third-party applications to increase their visibility and make it easier for them to find rare monsters.

YouTube/Pokémon GONiantic has released a brand new "Pokémon GO" feature that targets cheaters and spoofers, among others.

While many "Pokémon Go" players attempt to cheat so as to avoid finding the same ordinary Pokémon day after day, the developer of the game has recently made strides to punish the "cheaters" who want to find the easy way out of the game. Niantic, the company that developed "Pokémon Go," has started thwarting those cheaters who exploit the game by introducing a new anti-cheat system.

Although Niantic's anti-cheat system does not necessarily keep "Pokémon" trainers who cheat from playing the game, it stops them from coming across rare Pokémon and punishes them by giving them what they do not like: Common Pokémon. "Pokémon Go" cheaters will easily detect when their cheating attempts are thwarted by the new system, as they will see Pidgey, Rattata, Hoothoot and the like, instead of the more lucrative finds.

Players call Niantic's new security measure a "shadow ban." This is because although the "cheaters" are in the same area as the "non-cheaters," they will only be able to see the common spawns rather than the more coveted ones. On the other hand, the "non-cheaters" are privileged to see both the common and the rare Pokémon.

Niantic has not yet released an official statement on this "shadow ban," but many players are convinced that this measure has already started, with some accounts suddenly being incapable of seeing anything more than the common Pokémon.