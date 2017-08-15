'Pokémon Go' News: Players Will Soon Have Chances to Capture the Powerful Mewtwo

Twitter courtesy of @PokemonGoApp 'Pokémon Go' players all over the world will soon be able to encounter Mewtwo

Another new Pokémon has just been added to "Pokémon Go," and this latest addition is one many players have been seeking for quite some time now.

The new Pokémon in question is none other than Mewtwo.

Mewtwo was officially added to the mobile game during a recent event that took place in Yokohoma, Japan. Players lucky enough to be in attendance were then given opportunities to capture this coveted creature.

Now that the event is over, players in other parts of the world can also expect to see Mewtwo sooner rather than later.

As developers announced in a recent post on the game's official website, Mewtwo will be the first Pokémon players will take on during Exclusive Raid Battles.

Exclusive Raid Battles are ones that players will have to be invited to and they can earn invitations by participating in a successful Raid.

To be more specific, players will need to complete a Raid at a Gym where the Exclusive Raid Battle will soon go live.

Once "Pokémon Go" players have met the requirements needed to earn an invitation, they can move on to the preparation stage.

The invitation itself will lay out when the Exclusive Raid Battle will begin, so players can take the time to do things that will help improve their odds of successfully defeating Mewtwo.

Developers have yet to announce exactly when players all over the world can expect the Exclusive Raid Battles to become available, but they should start popping up over the next few weeks.

In addition to announcing Mewtwo's imminent arrival, developers also shared that Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos and Lugia will be featured in Raids again. The four Legendary creatures will be featured in Raids until Aug. 31, so players who missed out on catching them before can do so now.

More news about "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.