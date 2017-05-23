'Pokémon Go' News: Poké Coins May Be Cheaper To Purchase Right Now

Poké Coins are very valuable inside "Pokémon Go" given just how many useful items players can obtain using them, and it appears that there may be some good news for those looking to stock up on this particular in-game resource.

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon GoSome 'Pokémon Go' players may be able to purchase Poké Coins at cheaper prices right now

Apparently, the 100 Poké Coin packs are currently being sold at lower prices. The price reduction is significant enough that players may even find it more profitable to buy many of these 100 coin bundles while the lower prices are still up.

The cause for the price reduction is unclear at this point. The folks over at Pokémon Go Informer have speculated that the discounted prices may be due to an event or they may even just be byproducts of a thus far unaddressed bug.

Regardless of the reason for the price reduction, "Pokémon Go" players may want to make the most of this opportunity by purchasing as many of these bundles as they can.

Notably, the discounted prices have not been observed by all players, so it may not be possible for everyone to benefit from this change. According to Pokémon Go Informer, the discounts have been observed by players in Australia, Canada and the U.K., but those in the U.S. appear to be out of luck.

Once players have stockpiled as many of these Poké Coins as they can, they can now consider splurging on some useful items.

As Gameranx noted in an earlier article, players may want to invest in an Inventory Big Upgrade, given how quickly all of the available space can be used up by just visiting Poké Stops regularly.

The Pokémon Storage Upgrade can also prove to be a very useful purchase.

Players can also just hang on to their coins now and save them for a time when they may need to make emergency purchases.

More news about "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.