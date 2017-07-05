'Pokemon GO' News: Raid Battles to Add New Bosses

Facebook/PokemonGO A promotional image for "Pokemon GO" Raid Battles.

Augmented reality game "Pokemon GO" has just added to the Raid Battles feature a set of Raid Bosses, but players are already starting to speculate about the new ones that may be added to the game when the first set of Bosses are cycled out.

A "Pokemon GO" Raid Battle is an event that takes place repeatedly at Gyms, giving players the opportunity to catch new Pokemon and unlock new items. The vital part of this new feature is the Raid Bosses, which players will have to defeat to win the Raid.

Players are given an hour to complete the Raid, but a player does not have to do it alone as multiple players are allowed to join forces.

Currently, there 20 different Raid Bosses in the game, but there are talks that more will be added soon. According to Game Rant, there are four possible candidates, namely Dragonite, Charmeleon, Blissey, and Ninetales.

Dragonite, for instance, is being used by game developer Niantic in various images explaining the mechanics of the game's Raid Battles. The character is set to be one of the most challenging Raid Bosses that players of "Pokemon GO" will face.

The other three Pokemon have also been used in promotional images, which could hint that they could become Raid Bosses in the near future, especially that Ninetails is similar to Arcanine, which is already a Raid Boss in the game, and that Blissey has a huge HP like Snorlax, which requires a big group of players to defeat it.

Charmeleon, on the other hand, is speculated to be one of the Level 1 Raid Bosses, just like Bayleef, Quilava, Magikarp, and Croconaw.

The Raid Bosses in "Pokemon GO" actually come in five levels of difficulty.

As listed on Express UK, Level 2 Bosses include Muk, Weezing, Electabuzz, Exeggutor, and Magmar, while Level 3 bosses include Machamp, Alakazam, Gengar, Vaporeon, Flareon, and Jolteon. For Level 4, there is Charizard, Venusaur, Blastoise, Snorlax, Rhydon, Lapras, and Tyranitar.

Level 5 bosses have yet to be released, but according to a previous report, these are expected to be revealed during the game's anniversary event, along with the introduction of a new Legendary Pokemon.