'Pokémon Go' News: Recent Update Makes Changes on 'Bullet Punch' Animation

Following the release of the new "Pokémon Go" update last week, a number of players noticed some changes on the medals screen of the game. But aside from that and the addition of a new language, it looked like there wasn't any other change made to the app. And yet, a few days after the update was dropped, one Reddit user and "Pokémon Go" fan noticed something else was different in the app: the animation for the Bullet Punch.

Facebook/PokemonGOA promotional image for "Pokémon GO."

Players of the game know that when the Bullet Punch move is used, several bullet holes appear all over the body of the defending Pokémon. This steel-type move has been part of the game since it was launched and has always been known for its rather disturbing animation, particularly since it leaves a Pokémon filled with a slew of bullet holes. On top of that, many players also criticized the animation because it was accompanied by a number of flashes when it hit, which some say made it too distracting.

Although most "Pokémon Go" players did not notice the changes brought by the recent update to the Bullet Punch animation, one Reddit user shared some of his observations on these changes. Unlike before when the opposing Pokémon would get gunshot wounds when punched, the opposing Pokémon now gets only traces of punches. There are speculations that game developer Niantic probably realized that punches are better than bullets in representing the Bullet Punch moves. Also, while the update did not change the actual attack, the new animation no longer hides the in-battle captions and texts.

In other "Pokémon Go" news, the Pokémon Company is reportedly expanding its smartphone business by working on a new Pokémon smartphone game. This new card-game app lets players collect and use physical cards in competitions and may be considered as a different version of the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online that is currently playable on tablets.