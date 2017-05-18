'Pokémon Go' News: Recent Update May Have Made It Easier to Catch Unown

The mysterious Unown is among the most difficult creatures to capture in "Pokémon Go," though a recent update may have made it a bit easier for players to do this.

Numerous variations of Unown are believed to be present inside 'Pokémon Go' currently

First off, it is worth noting why it is such a challenge to catch Unown.

As some players may know, there is more than just one type of Unown. Twenty-six of them, representing each letter of the alphabet, are believed to be currently in the game, with Eurogamer noting that two more forms may be introduced later on.

Furthermore, the article also notes that among players, "the general agreement is Unown spawns are completely random." This means it is significantly harder to run into one of these creatures since there are no known places where they frequently appear.

Simply put, capturing all the Unown forms currently available inside "Pokémon Go" is not easy, but a previously rolled out update may have made this task just a bit easier for players.

According to a new report from SlashGear, changes to Unown silhouettes have been applied recently. The update has apparently introduced more silhouette variants for the many Unown forms and players should be able to notice the difference depending on if the one near them is a type that they have captured already.

This tweak should make it easier for players to decide if a particular Unown spawn is one worth checking out.

The report also mentioned that Unown appearances have seemingly ticked up a bit over the past weeks, though it is unclear if the developers actually made any changes related to spawn rates.

Players should still count on capturing Unown being a real challenge, but it may not be quite as difficult as before.

More news about Unown and any changes related to the other Pokémon inside "Pokémon Go" should be made available in the near future.