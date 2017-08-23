'Pokémon Go' News: References to Gen 3 Pokémon Discovered But New Creatures Not Expected Anytime Soon

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon Go Gen 3 Pokémon may be coming to 'Pokémon Go' in the future

While many "Pokémon Go" players are likely still hunting down the recently released Legendary creatures, they should know that the developers may be planning to introduce even more new Pokémon to the game.

Recently, the folks over at The Silph Road took another look through the game's updated files, and they found some very interesting things.

To be more specific, they found numerous references to Gen 3 Pokémon.

The data-miners were reportedly able to find 135 new species of Pokémon in the files, which would account for all the Gen 3 species.

This is obviously exciting news for players. But before they start planning how they will catch the new creatures, they should know about a few other discoveries as well.

For instance, while the references to the different creatures have been found, the data-miners have not yet discovered the additional sound files and moves that will be assigned to the Gen 3 Pokémon.

With those still missing, that likely means that the Gen 3 Pokémon are not going to be added to "Pokémon Go" in the near future. It may even take months before everything required is added by the developers.

Still, many players are likely just glad to know that they are going to get the Gen 3 creatures eventually.

Notably, the data-miners also found other things that may be more relevant to players at this point in time.

Specifically, there may have been some changes applied to the Shiny Pokémon present in the game. Visual changes are believed to be the ones that have been applied.

However, considering how hard it is to find and capture Shiny Pokémon, there is a good chance that only a few players may be able to notice these rumored changes.

More news about any additions or changes coming to "Pokémon Go" should be made available in the near future.