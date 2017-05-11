'Pokémon Go' News: References to 'Raid Pokémon' Seen in the Game's Files

"Pokémon Go" players are waiting to see what big additions the developers may be planning to add next, and recent datamining efforts may have uncovered the answers.

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon Go'Raid Pokémon' may be added to 'Pokémon Go' in the future

Looking through the recently updated game files, the folks over at The Silph Road found some new things that players may want to know about since they could be related to Raids and to Gyms.

Specifically, references to "Raid Pokémon" have been discovered.

A detailed description of what a "Raid Pokémon" could be has not been seen in the files just yet, though the website did speculate that this could be a Pokémon that is attacking a Gym that is being defended by a Pokémon that the player owns.

Players may want to pay attention to these "Raid Pokémon" as well since the new findings have indicated that XP could be provided for defeating them.

Another interesting detail brought to light by the datamine is that a "feed berry" option may also be introduced. Currently, it is expected that the "feed berry" option will allow "Pokémon Go" players to assist their Pokémon while they are going up against those aforementioned "Raid Pokémon."

A "search gym" activity was also discovered, but the purpose of this remains unclear.

Notably, this is not the first time that references to Raids have been seen in the game's files.

Not too long ago, a post on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit from "eskimo9" featured different references to Raids. References to Gyms were also included in that earlier post.

From the looks of things, Gyms and Raids could be linked in some way. Unfortunately, official details are still lacking at this point, and it is unclear when changes to Gyms and the Raids themselves may be added.

Still, these latest developments seem to bode well for those "Pokémon Go" players hoping that Raids will finally be implemented, and it may just be a matter of time before they go live inside the game.