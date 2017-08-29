'Pokémon GO' News: Senior Project Manager Teases Niantic's Next Planned Updates for Game

(Photo: Niantic Labs) A promotional image for "Pokémon GO."

Apart from expanding "Pokémon GO" by adding new features, Niantic Labs also makes sure that the game is in tiptop condition so that players can play without a hitch. This is the current focus of the studio.

Senior project manager Tatsuo Nomura Sr. recently spoke to PokemonGoHub.net, in which he revealed that they are prioritizing improving the playability and accessibility of the Raids and adding in-game abilities.

We are happy to see that a lot of trainers play together in Raids. A wide variety of users are playing together and socializing, from kids to grandparents. "Adventure on foot with others" is Niantic's mission and we believe Raids contribute a lot to realize that mission in "Pokemon GO." We are also aware of the coordination issue and have some ideas of how to improve it. We are not ready to announce anything at the moment, but improving Raid playability is our major priority right now.

Although there are no specifics at the moment, "Pokémon GO" players can expect Niantic to come out with big updates in the weeks to come.

Despite the lack of details, gamers in the rural areas hope that with the update, finding teammates to take part in the Raids will be much easier.

Many "Pokémon GO" trainers have complained that searching players to team up with for the Raids within the two hour-timeframe has proven to be very difficult in those regions.

With Niantic working on a fix, it just goes to show that the developer listens to its gamers and takes their feedback into account in improving the augmented reality hit. Nomura said:

We have a number of things in our minds based on feedback from the community, but nothing to be announced yet. We are currently focusing on stability and performance fixes so it might take a while before the trainers will see more gym improvements.

Niantic has slowly been expanding "Pokémon GO" in massive ways, having introduced Legendary Pokémon and of course, the revamped Gym system and the Raids. Rumor has it that the studio is also preparing to set loose some Generation 3 Pokémon.