'Pokemon GO' News: Solstice Event Extended; What to Expect from Major Gym Update

Taking the gaming community by storm when it was released back in July last year, "Pokémon GO" is still on fire with its Solstice Event still ongoing after it was extended due to login mishaps.

Twitter/PokemonGoApp"Pokemon GO" extends Solstice Event

Developer Niantic took to Twitter to announce that instead of ending the event as scheduled, they have extended it to June 21, 1 p.m. PDT. The announcement followed their post that some of the Android users were experiencing issues when trying to access "Pokémon GO." Niantic has also said that they are looking into long-term solutions for the problem so that players will not experience the same frustration in future events.

The Solstice Event of "Pokémon GO" is when the game increases the spawn rates of fire-type Pokémon as well as their arch-nemesis, the ice-types. Because both are hard to come by, many were looking forward to the event. Although Niantic did have to resolve the issues and extend another day, fans are just delighted to have an opportunity to catch their preferred fire and ice-type Pokémon.

Niantic has recently been increasing the activities in "Pokémon GO." During a conference in Amsterdam, Niantic chief Mike Quigley has announced that the gyms of "Pokémon GO" will be temporarily unavailable soon.

"You know, the gym mechanic is something in Pokémon Go which we really, really want to improve, so that's gonna be the next big area for us," said Quigley. "The capture mechanic is fun, but you're a lone wolf, you're going out there on your own. Maybe you're with friends, but there's not that, kind of, connected experience. We think there is an opportunity for collaboration in that area, but more to come on that."

Although he stopped himself from giving more details, it seems that the upcoming update for the gyms will allow users to connect and collaborate with friends by adding a multiplayer mode. There is no confirmation yet, but it is nice to know that Niantic is not going to abandon "Pokémon GO" anytime soon.