'Pokémon GO' News: The Pokémon Company CEO Says Trading, PvP Coming to the Game

"Pokémon GO" is still a work in progress, as Tsunekazu Ishihara, CEO of the Pokémon company, shares in a recent interview. The current "Pokémon GO" team has just begun to scratch the surface, having done just "10 percent" of what they plan for the game.

Reuters/Toru Hanai/File Photo A man poses with his mobile phone displaying the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo in front of a busy crossing in Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2016.

Despite what recent hiccups might lead skeptics to think, "Pokémon GO" has been a hugely successful game that already brought in about $2 in revenues in just over a year, as Ishihara shared in a recent interview.

They are not done yet, as according to the Pokémon company CEO. "We've only accomplished 10 percent of what Pokémon and Niantic are trying to do," Ishihara revealed.

"So going forward we will have to include fundamental Pokémon experiences such as Pokémon trading and peer-to-peer battles, and other possibilities," he shared with Bloomberg on Wednesday, Sep. 6.

The Pokémon official also touched on the basic idea behind "Pokémon GO," which is the availability of Pokémon depending on the location. Ice-type Pokémon, for example, would be generally encountered in areas with a cold climate. But how about for those living in tropical countries?

It's something that becomes complicated with their idea of putting powerful Pokémon in less than safe areas, like putting electric-type critters like Pikachu inside power plants. "We see it as a very realistic problem," Ishihara noted.

The CEO also saw the Nintendo Switch as a logical next step for the game. "With the Switch, we see it as a chance to create Pokemon that goes deeper and with a higher level of expression," he explained, despite his initial doubts about the platform.

"As a result, that makes it an extremely important platform," he concluded, as quoted by IGN.

The video below shows the current state of "Pokémon GO." Trading and player versus player could be coming to follow up the new Raid Battles and Legendary Pokémon that have just been introduced to the augmented reality game.