'Pokémon Go' News: Trading Currently Not in the Game But Still Something Devs Want to Feature

Still unclear when trading may be added to 'Pokémon Go'

Several major features have already been added to "Pokémon Go" post-launch ranging from the Buddy Pokémon system to Raids. However, there are still some notable components missing.

Trading is one of those major elements still not included in the augmented reality game, even though it seems like it should have been part of it right from the start or at least not long after that.

It turns out that there was a chance that trading could have been added pretty early on, but numerous things may have gotten in the way.

During a recent interview with The Verge, Niantic CEO John Hanke talked about how far the game has come in just one year.

Hanke also revealed more about how their initial plans for "Pokémon Go" did not exactly go according to plan, or at least not fully.

According to Hanke, the popularity of the game when it first came out led to them shifting gears and moving people around so that they could simply provide adequate support for the title's many players. That apparently led to other things being prioritized, and eventually, the arrival of certain features just had to be pushed back further.

Trading is one of those features.

Still, Hanke and the other developers have the desire to introduce trading at some point. It is just unclear when that may happen.

Unfortunately, Hanke did not detail just how trading may work inside the game, but someone from Niantic did offer some hints earlier this year.

Speaking to Polygon previously, senior product manager for Niantic Tatsuo Nomura shared that trading will not be carried out using the internet. Nomura also revealed that trading will not get around the local area spawn issue.

That is just a rough outline of what trading will be like inside "Pokémon Go," and hopefully for players, more details about this important feature will be shared soon.