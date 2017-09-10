'Pokémon Go' News: Trading Is Still on Its Way, According to The Pokémon Company's CEO

Devs have previously talked about what trading inside the game will not be like

More than a year after it first hit smartphones all over the world, "Pokémon Go" has undergone quite a transformation, with more creatures now included, additional features present, and all kinds of adjustments made. However, there are still some things noticeably missing from the augmented reality game.

Among the most glaring omissions is a trading feature.

Trading has long been an important feature in earlier "Pokémon" titles, so its prolonged absence from the popular app is curious.

Those concerned that the long wait may potentially go on forever apparently need not worry about that, however, as trading is going to be added to the game, eventually.

Speaking recently to Bloomberg News, The Pokemon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara provided a bit of an updated related to what has happened to "Pokémon Go's" still-missing trading feature.

According to Ishihara, "We've only accomplished 10 percent of what Pokémon and Niantic are trying to do, so going forward we will have to include fundamental Pokémon experiences such as Pokémon trading and peer-to-peer battles, and other possibilities."

The revelation from Ishihara is nothing new, as it has been known for a while that trading will be added. However, the things many players are wondering about are when that will happen and what kind of trading are they actually going to get. Definite answers for both questions are unavailable at this point in time, but for what's it is worth, someone from Niantic had previously hinted at what trading will not be like.

During an earlier interview with Polygon, senior product manager for Niantic Tatsuo Nomura revealed that trading was not going to be carried out through the internet. Furthermore, Nomura hinted that trading may have to take place between players who are in proximity of each other.

Maybe the long wait for trading is due in part to the developers still trying to work out what kind of it they want to have inside the game.

Still, the good news for "Pokémon Go" players is that trading will be added eventually, and they may just have to wait for its official announcement.