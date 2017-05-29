'Pokémon GO' News, Update: Bug-Type Event Rumors Not True

The recent "Pokémon GO" event called Adventure Week saw great success, as players all over the world joined in the journey of catching Rock-type creatures. As soon as it ended, rumors about a Bug-type event surfaced. Unfortunately, this is not really happening.

YouTube/Pokemon GO Apparently, the rumored "Pokemon GO" Bug-type event will only take place in Japan.

According to ComicBook, an image hinting at a possible "Pokémon GO" event was spread online. It features Japanese text, with pictures of Bug-type Pokémon on it. This started a spark within the community, suggesting an event in which the aforesaid pocket monsters would be in the spotlight.

Many believe that this Bug-type event will take place on June 4. Unfortunately for expecting players, this image does not actually refer to an official event. The publication explained, however, that there are Japanese players organizing a so-called "Bug Day" for next month. It is slated to fill all the local gyms with the said type of beasts as the main focus of the celebration.

For those who are wondering why it will happen on the said date, the answer lies beneath the Japanese term for "insect." Basically, in the country, it is pronounced as "mushi," and the numbers six and four (6/4 or June 4) can be read as "mu" and "shi," respectively. Hence, the "Pokémon GO" event centers on these creatures.

It should be noted that players from Japan have been planning for this particular event since April. Although this is not really an official "Pokémon GO" event, it still a good way to keep the game's popularity afloat. After all, its journey this year has been sort of a roller coaster ride.

In related news, Forbes has noted that it is only right for Niantic to release the Legendary beasts in "Pokémon GO" this summer. One main reason is the fact that kids are out of school and are likely to be outdoors, playing the game. But as long as the studio keeps things unofficial, it is still better to take such reports with a grain of salt.