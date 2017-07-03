'Pokémon Go' News, Update: Code Found From Recent Update Reveals Next In-Game Event

REUTERS/Sam Mircovich The augmented reality mobile game ''Pokémon Go'' by Nintendo is shown on a smartphone screen in this photo illustration taken in Palm Springs, California U.S. July 11, 2016.

The newest update rolled out by "Pokémon Go" contained a line of code that allegedly revealed the upcoming first year anniversary celebration of the game.

Last week, it was announced that a new update would be made available to iron out a number of bugs that surfaced after some features and content were added connected to the Gym overhaul.

Following the release of the new update, some data miners discovered an interesting line of code that is said to reveal the next "Pokémon Go" event.

According to The Silph Road subreddit, the code hinted of a new event type named "ONE_YEAR_ANNIVERSARY," which is not impossible considering that "Pokémon Go" debuted July 6 of last year. If the code is any indication, then the next in-game event that trainers should look forward to is the first anniversary celebration of the game.

As of now, the data miners have not yet discovered any other new code that may be related to the event so it remains to be seen what the anniversary event will be all about. However, there are speculations that its goal is to encourage current players to play more and get non-players to try the game.

Some also speculate that "Pokémon Go" might unveil a new Pikachu variant. This came after Niantic revealed its plans to release a "rare Pikachu" in a recent computer graphics conference. According to the game developer, they might launch the new variant this month, which happens to coincide with "Pokémon Go's" anniversary month.

There are also rumors that Niantic might release a new Shiny Pokémon. If that happens, then this new Shiny Pokémon will be joining Shiny Makigarp and Shiny Gyarados in the game.

Since "Pokémon Go" was launched July 6, fans can expect Niantic to officially announce the upcoming event in the next few days.