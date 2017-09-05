'Pokémon GO' News, Update: New Type of Rare Pokémon Discovered

(Photo: Niantic Labs) A promotional image for "Pokémon GO."

It appears that there is brand-new rarity tier of Pokémon in "Pokémon GO" that can be hatched from eggs, at least based on the latest reports.

The folks over at the ever-reliable "Pokémon GO" source The Silph Road has discovered that there are five tiers of rarity as opposed to the original four.

It turns out that there are Pokémon in the game that are "hyper-rare," ones that are way more unlikely to hatch from eggs than others. These creatures are 16 times rarer as the rest and turn up in 0.2 percent of all eggs, which means that majority of the trainers in "Pokémon GO" have not seen them.

So far, only four Pokémon are deemed hyper-rare and those are the second-generation Pokémon Dunsparce, Girafarig, Shuckle and Wobbuffet.

Meanwhile, The Silph Road also confirmed changes in "Pokémon GO" with regard to the hatch system following the Anniversary event back in July.

It turns out that there are some creatures — all of which from the first generation — that can no longer be hatched from eggs. This includes Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Staryu, Ekans, Magnemite, Goldeen and Vulpix.

While all nine species were removed, 13 Pokémon from the second generation were made available to "Pokémon GO" through eggs. These are Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Teddiursa, Houndour and Snubbull belonging in the "rare" category and Marill, Wooper, Chinchou, Spinarak, Natu, Hoppip and Swinub of the uncommon variety.

"Pokémon GO" players should also be able to hatch the likes of Chinchou, Mantine, Pineco and Gligar after a five kilometer-walk instead of 10, but the latter two are now under the super rare category from the original uncommon type.

There are also pocket monsters who were made more common in "Pokémon GO." Pichu is now of common rarity instead of uncommon while Mareep was changed to uncommon from rare. Porygon and Skarmory are now rare instead of super rare.