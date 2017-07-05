'Pokemon GO' News: Updates Recommended After Arrival of Raids

REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin A woman plays the augmented reality mobile game ''Pokemon Go'' by Nintendo, as a visitor uses an automated teller machine (ATM) at a branch of Sberbank in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, July 20, 2016. The game is turning one year old this month.

"Pokemon GO" just rolled out its biggest update yet which is expected to bring back a lot of players' interest. But while the raids update is certainly a welcome addition, there are a few features that could make the game much more enjoyable.

Raids and the updated gym system resulted in many former players dusting off their long-forgotten app to try out the new features. With the prospect of Tier 5 legendaries on the horizon as well as real-life events being held by Niantic, the next Pokemon craze is just around the corner.

But while the developers certainly succeeded in breathing life back into "Pokemon GO," it is still far from perfect. Much of the hype that surrounded it prior to release has already died down due to stagnation. It will certainly be an uphill battle to restore its former glory.

But with the advent of raids, this could all change with a few possible additions. Most importantly it would be the incorporation of player-versus-player features to allow players to show their skill. The same mechanics that allow players to team up in raid bosses could be used to pit players against each other.

This would take the game that much closer to being a full-fledged Pokemon game in real life. Without it, the game feels more of an RPG where players try to get the best equipment defeat a number of powerful pocket monsters.

The raid system also needs a little bit of tweaking, with the built-in algorithms making what would have been an easier raid boss take-down that much harder. Forbes recommended pre-made Pokemon loadouts, where players can choose the line-up to face a particular foe.

As "Pokemon GO" inches ever closer to becoming the closest thing to Pokemon in real life, it will slowly regain its lost standing in the world of mobile gaming. Until then, however, a few major updates and live events will always keep players interested.