'Pokémon Go' News: What's Happening With Those Rumored Legendary Pokémon-carrying Special Events?

The version of "Pokémon Go" players have now is significantly different from the one initially released. But while some interesting new features and even some new Pokémon have already been added, the Legendary Birds still remain as glaring omissions.

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon GoThe Legendary Birds are not yet available inside 'Pokémon Go,' and when they may be added remains unclear

So much about these Legendary Birds – Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos – remain unknown, and perhaps that may be contributing to why they are still not available just yet.

For instance, while it is widely expected that the Legendary Birds will come out eventually, exactly how that will happen is difficult to discern at the moment.

Rumors have consistently hinted that there will be special events taking place to celebrate the arrivals of Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos and even Niantic CEO John Hanke has alluded to this possibility previously.

While talking about all things "Pokémon Go" together with "Recode Decode" host Kara Swisher, Hanke also fielded a question concerning the aforementioned Legendary Pokémon.

Specifically, Hanke was asked about the possibility that special events such as the ones held for "Ingress" could also be organized for their other augmented reality games and whether they could usher in the arrival of the coveted Pokémon.

Notably, Hanke did not answer the question with specific details regarding these rumored events, though he did express interest in having them, adding that they can help keep players engaged.

This would seem to suggest that the developers really are interested in holding these big "Pokémon Go" events, and yet, it's been months since the augmented reality title was initially released but there's still nothing currently set on the calendar.

Have the developers changed their minds when it comes to these special events or are they still coming soon?

At this point, it would be surprising if developers didn't end up holding these special events given how excited players already are just by the idea of them, but the continuing lack of them is curious to say the least.

Perhaps this is all just a timing issue for the developers, and someday soon, the first big event will happen and it will be everything players want it to be.

After all, the Legendary Pokémon need to be added to "Pokémon Go" in some way, and what better way to do so than with these rumored events?