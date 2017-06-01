'Pokémon GO' PvP Battles, Legendary Pokémon Coming with Summer Update

A huge update is coming for fans and players of "Pokémon GO," and Niantic has begun to tease its fan base with a few details on what's in store for the game this coming summer. Among the developments expected for the upcoming "Pokémon GO" update is the introduction of a Player-versus-Player game mode.

Mathieu de Fayet, Vice President for Niantic strategic partnership, recently spoke to a Brazil-based publication about the upcoming developments of the game. A translation of Fayet's reveal hinted at some big updates coming for "Pokémon GO," despite a few setbacks.

"Due to the large success of the game, we had to delay some planned innovations," Fayet said, as translated into English by the Silph Road community member Constyy on Reddit. "Right now we are working on some that are due to hit this summer (in the northern hemisphere), such as giving more value to the choice of the teams, releasing legendary Pokémon and introducing PvP," Fayet revealed.

This new pronouncement from Niantic confirms a few of the earlier rumors surrounding the game in the previous weeks. The speculations started when Niantic made some teasing posts like "this summer is going to be legendary," and a few vague hints about co-op and social enhancements coming to "Pokémon GO," according to the International Business Times.

These answers by Fayet is all that the community has, for now, as no specific timeline for these releases has been revealed yet besides "due to hit this summer." One thing for sure is that Niantic has been hard at work weeding out cheaters and scammers before they release the Legendary Pokémon in their game.

The game developer has gone to such extents as to stop known cheaters from seeing rare Pokémon or buying items from the store, pretty much crippling their ability to exploit their cheats. If anything else, these updates will give everyone fair and equal chances at capturing a Legendary Pokémon or enjoying the PvP content coming this summer.