'Pokemon GO' Raid Boss Rumors: Niantic to Introduce Legendary Pokemons in Level 5

A year after capturing the fancy of the gaming community, "Pokemon GO" continues to innovate as it was recently announced that Niantic will be rotating the Raid Bosses. However, more information about this update is expected to be announced at the rumored anniversary event of the game, which is said to be the launch of the Raid Boss Level 5 and the introduction of a Legendary Pokemon.

"Pokemon GO" Raids allow Trainers to capture special Pocket Monsters and unlock new rewards. With this new feature, Trainers must defeat the Raid Bosses so that they can win the Raid event. Reportedly, Trainers have roughly an hour to complete the Raid, with a large number of players able to participate.

REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin A woman plays the augmented reality mobile game ''Pokemon Go'' by Nintendo, as a visitor uses an automated teller machine (ATM) at a branch of Sberbank in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, July 20, 2016. The game is turning one year old this month.

Raid Bosses have five levels of difficulty. The higher the level of the Raid Boss, the more difficult it is for the Trainer to emerge victorious. Hence, more players are needed in order for the Trainers to overcome the Raid Boss as the levels get higher.

As the game currently does not have a Level 5 in the Raids, it is now suspected that Niantic is planning to launch a Legendary Pokemon along with the launch of the still missing level in the said feature of the still popular online game.

While Niantic has yet to announce whether it is really holding an anniversary event, it has been learned that the new update on the game has been datamined. Reportedly, following the bug fix made on the game was the discovery of an additional data string that reads ONE_YEAR_ANNIVERSARY. Because of this, it is now suspected that Niantic is cooking up something for "Pokemon GO" later this month, which is believed by many to be an event type.

Whether Niantic will really release a Legendary Pokemon along with the Raid Boss Level 5 later this month, fans can only speculate for now.