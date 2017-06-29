'Pokémon GO' Raids Guide, Strategies: A Few Tips for Trainers

"Pokémon GO" has introduced the new Raid Battle feature on Friday, June 23, and players are already busy forming hunting parties to take down powerful Pokémon. There are a few things a trainer must remember to maximize their chances of capturing a boss Pokémon in these events.

Twitter/PokemonGoAppPromotional picture for the new "Pokemon GO" update, as the banner photo of the mobile game's official Twitter account.

Players who are able to succeed within the time limit of a Raid Battle have a chance to capture a powerful Raid Boss Pokémon or earn items that can only be obtained from these multiplayer events. How does one go about preparing for a successful Raid event?

First and foremost, spending a Raid Pass is required to join a Raid Battle. A trainer can only have one regular Raid Pass, the orange variant, in their inventory at all times. A player that has won a free regular Raid Pass cannot even collect it if they already have one in their bag, according to IGN.

A Premium Raid Pass, the green variant, works just as well as a regular Raid Pass for joining raids. The premium variant can be bought from the Ship for 100 PokéCoins each, and players can carry an unlimited number of them.

Players level 20 and above can buy or collect a Raid Pass. The minimum level required to enter a Raid Battle, however, is at level 28 as of this time, according to Forbes.

An egg hovering over a gym indicates an imminent Raid Boss coming. Pink eggs are the easiest Raid Battles to clear, followed by Yellow ones. Blue eggs are supposedly the hardest, and these are yet to be spotted by players.

Before spending a raid pass, players take the time to see what Raid Boss comes out of the egg. The Boss Pokémon is revealed before players are asked if they want to join. Once in the battle, participants have about one hour to reduce the Boss' Hit Points to zero.

Trainers have the option to try again if all of their six Pokémon are defeated by the boss. All they have to do is heal their pets and go at it again, without needing to spend another Raid Pass.