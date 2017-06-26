'Pokemon GO' Raids Start Time Every Day: Trainers Observe Battle Raids Begin by 9 a.m.

While Niantic has yet to set an official time on when the Raid Battles on "Pokemon GO" will begin, a report claims that the new set of Raid Battles could start at around 9 a.m. each day.

Facebook/PokemonGO"Pokemon GO" Battle Raids is a new feature added as part of a larger Gym Rework.

Based on speculations of "Pokemon GO" trainers posted on Reddit, the Raid Battle notification normally appear from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. then the actual battle could begin shortly after 9 a.m.

Reports also suggest that if trainers want to keep track of the first raids every day, they should begin looking for one within their vicinity before 9 a.m. This is also reportedly a reasonable time frame, since it is about 12 hours after last raids have appeared at night.

Niantic, on the other hand, revealed on its website that the trainers will find a Raid Battle notification when they start to appear within their location.

"You can also use the Nearby feature to locate raids happening around you. Don't worry if you miss a chance to join a Raid Battle as they happen frequently," the game developer stated. "Before the raid begins, a Raid Egg will appear on top of the Gym. A countdown will display the time until the Egg hatches and the battle begins."

Players can reportedly join a Raid Battle as soon as the Egg hatches. The raid can accommodate any number of Trainers at a time. However, only up to 20 trainers can be allowed to form a group.

"Pokemon GO" trainers will also have to use a Raid Pass to join an ongoing Raid Battle. This can be obtained by spinning the Photo Disc that can be found at a Gym one day at a time. As soon as they manage to join a raid, they will be given an hour to defeat the Raid Boss and earn several special items.