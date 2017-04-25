'Pokémon Go' Rumors: A Summer Event Is Coming, But What Else Can Players Expect?

Events have turned into big deals inside "Pokémon Go," providing players with helpful bonuses and sometimes even bringing coveted additions.

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon GoMore events are expected to go live for 'Pokémon Go' in the future

It is no surprise that players are now keeping their eyes open for these events and there is at least one that they can count on taking place sometime soon.

Speaking recently to K-Tai Watch, members of Niantic's Japanese division talked about the different things that players can look forward to seeing later this year.

Pokémon Go Hub provided a translation of the interview and one of the major revelations is that a big event is apparently set for the summer. Specifics of the event are still unknown for now, though Raids may be involved in some way.

In addition to that, the developers also noted that there will be smaller scale events similar to the "Water Festival" that are in the works for later this year.

That different events are apparently still arriving this year should come as good news to "Pokémon Go" players, but outside of the one set for the summer, time windows for those other events are not really known just yet.

A recent article from WWG put forth suggestions for possible events that developers could decide to hold, including a special one that could make female-only Pokémon easier to find for Mother's Day and another for Arbor Day that could feature more grass-type creatures.

With a summer event already set, there is also a decent chance that there may be others taking place for when the seasons change, including one for when the leaves turn in the fall and another for when winter arrives.

In any case, the remaining months of 2017 look like they will feature different things for players to get into.

More news about the other events and new features that may be coming to "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.