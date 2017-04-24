'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Changes to Pokémon Encounters Could Be Hinting at Introduction of New Shiny Pokémon

Folks who have been spending plenty of time recently playing "Pokémon Go" may have noticed that a few things are different, and they could be clues that something big is about to happen.

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon GoShiny Magikarps are present inside 'Pokémon Go'

Getting to the changes first, a recent report from Pokémon Go Hub revealed that the way encounters work inside the mobile game are apparently unlike before.

Some of the stats featured by the wild Pokémon that players can encounter have apparently changed. To be more specific, a wild Pokémon's height, weight, moves and even the IV (individual values) are now different depending upon the player who just happens to encounter it.

The report goes on to mention some possible reasons for why these changes may have been made, with one of them being that these may be adjustments meant to discourage spoofers.

It was also noted that these changes may have been implemented "in preparation of the release of Shiny Pokémon."

As players may remember, the recently concluded "Water Festival" event brought to the game the first two Shiny Pokémon and they were variations of Magikarp and Gyarados.

Since then, many "Pokémon Go" players have been trying to hunt down these rare Pokémon, and while some have succeeded, there are still a number of trainers who have been unable to catch one.

The good news for those trainers who have struggled to find Shiny Pokémon thus far is that the developers adding more of them may also increase their chances of finally running into one of these highly sought-after creatures.

For now though, the developers have not made any official announcements yet about this aspect of the game and it is worth noting that the existence of the Shiny Magikarp and Gyarados was not confirmed by them until after players actually found them first.

Players may want to stay vigilant now more than ever inside "Pokémon Go" as the next creature they encounter could be that special Shiny they have been seeking for so long.