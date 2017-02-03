'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Discovery of Critical Catch Feature Could Be Clue Pointing to Eventual Introduction of Legendary Pokémon

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Pokémon Go's" dedicated dataminers have yet again gone through the game's files and uncovered several interesting items. But one in particular is drawing plenty of attention, and it's a feature known as Critical Catch.

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon Go

The Silph Road's "dronpes" posted about the feature over on Reddit and notes that although it is a term that has popped up, there is apparently nothing else in the game's files linked to it.

That the term Critical Catch remains undefined at this point has allowed players to dream of what it could be about.

A recent report from SlashGear noted that the discovery of Critical Catch could be linked in some way to the eventual addition of Master Balls, and if that is indeed what developers have planned, then things may only get more interesting from there.

The website noted that the unique characteristics of the Master Balls may make them the only ones players will want to use for capturing Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos, the Pokémon also known as the Legendary Birds.

Now, just because Master Balls would be ideal for catching the Legendary Pokémon, it doesn't mean that the potential addition of the former will directly lead to the introduction of the latter. However, what this could be is an instance where "Pokémon Go" developers are laying down the groundwork for their next set of updates.

It is also possible that the term Critical Catch may have little to do with the Legendary Pokémon.

As Redditor "rensch" pointed out, Critical Catch has apparently been featured in earlier "Pokémon" games, and back then, it simply gave players a better chance of capturing a creature.

In any case, "Pokémon Go" players will want to keep an eye out for what this Critical Catch could end up being, as it may be an indicator of big things to come or just a simple but still useful addition.