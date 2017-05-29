'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Event Reportedly Set for July, Will It Finally Bring the Legendary Birds?

The summer season will be a significant one for "Pokémon Go," though a new rumor is narrowing that window down further and hinting that a special event could get started in July.

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon GoAn important event may go live inside 'Pokémon Go' this summer

To be more specific, a recent report from SlashGear notes that an event will go live in the week of July 5.

According to the report, the event will be held in celebration if not of the game's anniversary then perhaps the Fourth of July.

Furthermore, the report also mentioned that there may be at least one new Pokémon released during this event and that it may even be one of those sought after Legendary Pokémon.

It probably goes without saying that the rumored July 5 event has not been confirmed thus far, but "Pokémon Go" players probably should not be all that surprised if there is something big that goes live around that time.

Earlier this year, some staff members from Niantic Japan told K-Tai Watch that there was a "huge event" set for this summer, Pokémon Go Hub reported.

More recently, Niantic global marketing lead Archit Bhargava mentioned during the Webby Awards that "this summer will be legendary," Game Rant reported.

Niantic CEO John Hanke also hinted a few times that Legendary Pokémon are on their way.

It is pretty clear that developers are working on something big and that they have not forgotten about the Legendary Pokémon.

So does this mean that the highly coveted creatures are guaranteed to finally show up this summer?

Given the number of teasers and hints they have been dropping so far, many fans would likely be disappointed if the summer came and went without the Legendary Pokémon finally showing up.

It is still not clear if the Legendary Pokémon will be released on July 5, but players may want to get ready around that time anyway.

More news about "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.