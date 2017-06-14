'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Gym Changes To Be Featured In Live Action Trailer?

Players are expecting a big summer for "Pokémon Go" and developers have seemingly hinted at this as well, and now, a new rumor is indicating that a live action trailer may be coming to excite fans even further.

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon GoGym changes may be coming soon to 'Pokémon Go'

A source spoken to recently by Pokémon Go Hub shared recently that there may be a trailer being made for the mobile game.

To be more specific, the source spoken to by the website apparently knew someone who worked on a trailer for the game, and Gyms – specifically how they may be updated – are supposedly set to be featured.

Furthermore, the source also indicated that the new trailer was filmed in live action and that there may even be some multiplayer elements included.

Now, an anonymous source passing along some information heard from someone else is not exactly the ideal source for breaking news, but there may be a reason to expect that a live action trailer is coming in the future for "Pokémon Go."

Live action trailers have been released previously for the game, and it would not really be that surprising if another one came out touting the many upgrades that may be included in a Gym update.

If there is a live action trailer featuring the Gym changes, then it will likely be released soon.

While developers have yet to clearly state that they are applying significant changes to the Gyms inside the game, they did share previously that players can "look forward to a new update focused on collaborative group gameplay features." Developers also revealed that they will be temporarily disabling Gyms in preparation for the arrival of these features.

No release date has been provided for these features, though developers may share more details about them after the "Pokémon Go" event focused on fire and ice type creatures wraps up on June 20.