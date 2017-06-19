'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Gyms To Be Temporarily Disabled, Raids To Be Introduced?

Developers have dropped hints the past few weeks and months that "Pokémon Go" is in for a big summer, and potentially contributing to that may be the upcoming introduction of Raids.

For those who may have missed it, the developers announced over on Twitter that they will be temporarily disabling Gyms "in preparation for some exciting new features."

So, what features are these?

Specific details remain unavailable now, but in an earlier post on the game's official website, developers confirmed that an update "focused on collaborative group gameplay features" is something players can look forward to seeing soon.

The features included in this update will also apparently help players enjoy the game "in fun new ways."

While Niantic is withholding the details, rumors are still giving "Pokémon Go" players a better idea of what to expect from this update, and these are pointing to Raids being the "collaborative group gameplay features" that the developers have been talking about.

Typically, Raids call on multiple players cooperating to take down a single enemy, usually one that is extremely powerful and capable of overwhelming opponents daring enough to challenge it to a one-on-one battle.

A Raid can certainly be described as a "collaborative group gameplay feature" as well.

Furthermore, it was just earlier this year that "eskimo9" pointed out lines in the game's files that contained references to Raids and Gyms in a post on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit.

At this point, it would be somewhat surprising if Raids or something close to them are not the additions being teased by the developers.

The good news is that players will not have to wait that much longer to find out what new features are being introduced, since the Gyms will only be disabled for a "short period of time."

As soon as those Gyms go back online, "Pokémon Go" players may also be able to see which new features they now have access to.