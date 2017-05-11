'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Is Acquiring Evolution Items Easier to Do Now?

Evolution items are some of the most valuable and sought after objects inside "Pokémon Go."

Pokémon official websitePorygon2, a Pokémon that 'Pokémon Go' players can obtain with some help from the evolution item known as Upgrade

Obviously, many players are after these items because they can unlock some neat evolutionary forms.

The Dragon Scale can unlock a Kingdra, while Politoeds and Slowkings may become obtainable for those who own a King's Rock. Players looking for a Sunflora or a Bellossom would also need to have a Sun Stone, and those who want a Steelix or a Scizor should be looking for Metal Coats. An Upgrade can also be used to obtain a Porygon2.

Players may also want to have these evolution items simply because they are completionists.

Unfortunately for Trainers, acquiring an evolution item is not always easy or at least that was the belief that many of them subscribed to. However, some recent developments seem to be challenging this notion.

Over on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, many players have reported that they have had better and more beneficial experiences dealing with PokeStops lately, as they have gotten numerous evolution items. Some players even shared that they have been able to acquire different kinds of evolution items.

If these recent developments hold up, then players may no longer have to suffer through countless PokeStop spins just to find that elusive item they are seeking. But before people get too excited, some Trainers are hinting that these perceived changes may not last for long.

In a post also found on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, "Grimey_Rick" indicated that there may simply be elements of luck and randomness at work here that are leading to some players getting more evolution items, while the yield rates for others have seemingly remained the same.

For what it is worth, the developers have yet to confirm that changes to the drop rates of evolution items have been applied. Still, "Pokémon Go" players will likely keep spinning those PokeStops with the hope that more evolution items are coming their way.