'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Is An Event Coming Soon And Will It Bring The Legendary Birds?

Given the social nature of "Pokémon Go," it's no surprise that developers have opted to spice things up every now and then by introducing some events, which is why players are already trying to figure out when the next one will take place.

YouTube/Pokemon Go Players are still waiting to hear about when the Legendary Birds will be released inside 'Pokémon Go'

Based on what developers did last year, it seems as though they have a particular affinity for holding in-game events during special holidays.

Players may recall that a Halloween event took place, and the Christmas/New Year's event wrapped up not too long ago.

According to a recent article from WWG, there's a chance that the next major in-game event held will be one based on Valentine's Day.

A Valentine's Day event could be really interesting, and developers could make things even more interesting by introducing some temporary tweaks that may incentivize trainers to play in pairs.

Still, even if the Valentine's Day event will bring some new items to "Pokémon Go," it likely won't be able to make all players happy, as some of them are still waiting for the event that will finally introduce the Legendary Birds.

Rumors swirling around these powerful Pokémon have continually hinted that they will be added to the game via special events but developers have yet to hint at when this could happen.

A Valentine's Day event doesn't seem like the right time to unleash the new Pokémon nor does any other one that may be based on upcoming traditional holidays, but there may be one particular date that makes a ton of sense.

The specific date in question is the anniversary of the game's release.

In pursuit of an ideal way to make this special day even more memorable, developers could make the Legendary Birds available and really give players something to talk about.

For now, "Pokémon Go" players will just have to see how things play out, participate in the events as they come and continue keeping an eye out for those ever-elusive Legendary Birds.