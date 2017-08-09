'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Is the Shiny Zapdos Present in the Game?

Twitter courtesy of @PokemonGoApp Rumors are hinting that Shiny Zapdos may be inside 'Pokémon Go' right now

The Legendary Pokémon known as Zapdos is currently available inside "Pokémon Go" right now, but is there a chance that the Shiny variant of this creature will be present in the game as well?

Apparently, some of the players who have encountered this Pokémon in the game noticed something different about it.

Some players over on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit have noticed that the creature model for Zapdos looks more like the Shiny variant of it as opposed to the normal version. The differences between the normal and Shiny variants are not that pronounced, but they can still be seen in the feathers, claws and the beak.

Now, there is a catch here. Even though some players have reported seeing a version of Zapdos that looked an awful lot like the Shiny variant as opposed to the normal kind, the game itself reportedly still recognized it as the ordinary type.

This means that even if the appearance of Zapdos suggests that it is a Shiny Pokémon, the game itself still officially considers it as the more commonly found variant, so technically, players are still out of luck.

There are even some "Pokémon Go" players suggesting that this may have been a mistake on the part of the developers and that a patch of some kind may be coming soon to address it that will return Zapdos to its normal, non-Shiny form.

In any case, Shiny or not, Zapdos is still a nice Pokémon to have inside the game, so players may still want to track down this creature while there is still time.

According to an earlier post from Niantic CEO John Hanke, Zapdos will remain inside the game up until Aug. 14, so players still have a few days to capture this creature.

It is unclear what happens next with the Legendary Pokémon after Aug. 14, so "Pokémon Go" players may want to stay tuned for that.