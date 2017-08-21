'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Mewtwo To Be Released Worldwide Next Month?

Twitter courtesy of @PokemonGoApp 'Pokémon Go' players all over the world will soon be able to encounter Mewtwo

"Pokémon Go's" developers announced last week that the highly sought-after Mewtwo is coming to the game. However, there are still important details related to the arrival of this coveted creature that remain unclear up to now.

Arguably the most important detail currently missing at this point is the exact date of Mewtwo's arrival.

All that developers have revealed thus far when it comes to Mewtwo's release is that it will take place "in the coming weeks." Presumably, that means Mewtwo will be released before a month goes by. But still, players understandably want something more definite.

Recently, the folks over at Comic Book pointed out that there seem to be a few reasons hinting that Sept. 1 could be the earliest possible date for Mewtwo's arrival.

The first reason is that Sept. 1 will be the day when the currently available Legendary Pokémon will leave the game. Currently, players can still find Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos and Lugia while playing, but all four of them are already set to depart once the calendar turns over to September.

The other reason noted by the website is that Sept. 1 just happens to be the start of Labor Day weekend. Previously, "Pokémon Go's" developers have shown that they pay close attention to the special days on the North American calendar, so it would not be that surprising if they again opted to capitalize on another holiday.

At this point, it looks like Sept. 1 can serve as an ideal day for Mewtwo's release, but whether developers also look at it that way remains to be seen.

In any case, players should know that capturing Mewtwo is not going to be similar to how they obtained other Pokémon in the past. Mewtwo will only be present at Exclusive Raids, otherwise known as the Raids players will need invitations for.

Players must first finish a Raid taking place at a Gym where an Exclusive Raid will soon go live if they want to get an invite.

Once "Pokémon Go" players already have an Exclusive Raid invitation in hand, they can just wait for one to go live and do what they can to make the most out of their chance to capture Mewtwo.