'Pokémon Go' Rumors: More Gen 2 Pokémon Could Be Introduced on Valentine's Day

"Pokémon Go's" developers have made a habit of outfitting the augmented reality game with some new features during special days, and rumors are hinting that Valentine's Day may again be one to look forward to for players.

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon GoRumors hinting that new Eeveelutions could be coming soon to 'Pokémon Go'

According to an anonymous source recently spoken to by SlashGear, Valentine's Day will apparently be an "exciting" time for the game.

The website then continued, noting that since Valentine's Day is one for friendship for children, then that could be a clue that certain Gen 2 Pokémon who can be created using friendship may be coming as well.

Specifically, the so-called Eeveelutions Espeon and Umbreon could be produced in older "Pokémon" games after players maximized friendship levels with them.

That would seem to make them at least plausible Valentine's Day additions for the augmented reality game. But given that developers have yet to hint at their immediate plans, players will have to stay tuned for a while longer if they want to find out if there really are special additions coming next week.

It is also worth noting that while some Gen 2 Pokémon are already featured in "Pokémon Go," it seems as though more could be coming in the weeks and months ahead.

Previously discovered by the folks over at The Silph Road, there are apparently lines in the game's files pointing to the existence of 100 Gen 2 Pokémon.

Just how far away or how close all these creatures are from going live inside the game remains known only to the developers, but at the very least, it does seem as though there are fewer hurdles to clear should the developers decide that they want to increase the number of Pokémon available for players to see.

"Pokémon Go" players are counting on seeing more Gen 2 Pokémon, and if recent rumors pan out, then Valentine's Day may feature exactly what they are seeking.