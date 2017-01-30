'Pokémon Go' Rumors: More Gen 2 Pokémon May Soon Be Showing Up In The Wild

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Pokémon Go" players have been able to see some Gen 2 Pokémon inside the game already, but they haven't exactly been crawling all over the place just waiting for Trainers to find them. However, that may be changing soon.

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon GoMore Gen 2 Pokémon may soon be appearing inside 'Pokémon Go'

Apparently, the official Pokémon Trainer Club Newsletter recently shared some new information pertaining to Gen 2 Pokémon, according to a report from Android Police.

Specifically, the newsletter hints that new Pokémon initially discovered in the Johto region should start showing up inside the game. As the website also pointed out, however, it seems as though an official announcement related to the addition of more Gen 2 Pokémon has not been made by the developers just yet beyond the newsletter, so it's unclear if these new creatures are in the game right at this moment or if the newsletter may be jumping the gun a bit.

Just in case, "Pokémon Go" players may want to keep their eyes out for any new developments since they may spot some interesting new creatures wandering all over the place anytime soon.

Notably, it's not just new Gen 2 Pokémon that players may soon find inside the augmented reality game.

Going through the game's files recently, the folks over at Pokémon Go Hub again found new lines of code hinting at the existence of Shiny Pokémon.

Encounters with these Shiny Pokémon will apparently be noted by the game's Pokedex, so players should be able to learn more about them after seeing them even just once.

Again, traces of these Shiny Pokémon have likewise been found previously by data-miners, so it may not be long before they are also encountered in large numbers inside the game.

Unfortunately, exact release dates for these rumored additions are not available just yet.

More news about the other additions coming to "Pokémon Go" should be made available in the near future.