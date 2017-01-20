'Pokémon Go' Rumors: New Clues Pointing To Existence Of Legendary Pokémon Seen In The Game's Code

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Significant additions could again be coming to "Pokémon Go" sometime in the not-too-distant future, and perhaps the most notable among them could finally be the Legendary Pokémon.

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon GoPlayers still waiting to hear about when the Legendary Birds will be released inside 'Pokémon Go'

It's no secret that these Legendary Pokémon are coming sooner or later. The current version of the game even hints at their existence via the three established teams that players can join.

Curiously enough, these Pokémon have remained absent from the game, though recent data-mining efforts have uncovered some interesting things that could be related to these missing creatures.

According to a recent report from Pokémon Go Hub, new lines of code are now referring to different Pokémon classes. Three of these classes have been discovered, with the first being normal, the other one being Mythic and the last one is reserved for the Legendary Pokémon.

One more interesting tidbit, players may also end up being able to catch these Legendary Pokémon, though whether they will be able to do so under special conditions or have special items remain unclear.

The report did note however that Legendary Pokémon are still unlikely to be added given where the game is right now, and more updates may be needed to further flesh out how the sought-after creatures may work inside "Pokémon Go."

While it seems that the developers are still in the process of laying down the groundwork for the arrival of the Legendary Pokémon, it appears that they may be further along when it comes to ushering in the introduction of additional Gen 2 Pokémon.

In a recent report, the folks over at The Silph Road shared some of the things they found after looking through the game's update code, revealing that new moves, graphic assets and even evolution items have been added.

These changes to the game's code could be indicators that the current population of Gen 2 Pokémon will be growing larger.

More news about the additions coming to "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.