'Pokémon Go' Rumors: New Event Will Reportedly Start Next Week, Are Developers Already Laying Down The Groundwork For It?

Events have been going live more frequently inside "Pokémon Go" over the past few weeks and months, and there may be another one coming soon.

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon GoThe next 'Pokémon Go' may lead to fire and ice Pokémon showing up more frequently

First off, a new rumor that came courtesy of Team Eevolution suggests that starting June 13, players may be able to find particular types of Pokémon more frequently in the wild.

To be more specific, the rumor indicates that fire and ice type Pokémon will be the ones showing up more regularly this time around.

Examples of the Pokémon players may spot more often include Charmander, Cyndaquil and even Cloyster, to name a few.

On top of the more frequently spawning Pokémon, players may also be able to take advantage of discounted Lucky Eggs, which should come in handy for those who really want to get caught up during this summer season.

Lastly, the rumor also indicated that the event will remain live inside "Pokémon Go" until June 20.

Thus far at least, developers have yet to confirm that they are indeed set to host a new event prominently featuring fire and ice Pokémon, but there is a chance that they may already be laying the groundwork for something.

Just recently, a new tweet from the game's official Twitter account revealed that the Android and iOS versions of the app are being updated, though developers have noted that this is being done to apply some bug fixes.

Comic Book did also point out that the update may just be a minor one. Still, this upcoming update may just be the first step eventually leading to the deployment of something bigger, so fans may want to stay tuned.

Aside from a possible, new event, Legendary Pokémon are also expected to finally make their way into the game this summer.

More information about the new elements coming to "Pokémon Go" should be made available in the near future.