'Pokémon Go' Rumors: New Fighting Pokémon-Focused Event, Gym Update Could Be Coming to the Game

Events have being going live inside "Pokémon Go" fairly regularly over the past few months, and a new rumor is hinting that there may be another one on the way.

According to a new report from SlashGear, the next event coming to the augmented reality game may be one that shines the spotlight on fighting-type Pokémon.

Similar to recent events, this one supposedly coming soon is expected to also make a specific type of Pokémon easier to encounter in the wild, which in this case would be the aforementioned fighting-type creatures.

The event may end up giving Machop, Machoke and Machamp starring roles, but it is unclear if other fighting-type Pokémon may be featured as well. As the website pointed out, other creatures can seemingly be classified under more than just one type.

Beyond just the obvious benefits of having more fighting Pokémon pop up because of this rumored event, this may also be one worth paying attention to for "Pokémon Go" players since it may be related in some way to the Gym update.

Whispers of a massive Gym update have been going around for a while now within the game's community and some earlier data-mining efforts have even turned up interesting lines in the files that seem to be pointing at Gym-related elements.

Just this month, the folks over at The Silph Road did some digging and found references in the game's files to "Raid Pokémon" and a "Search Gym" activity.

Clues certainly seem to be hinting that the developers are working on something related to the game's Gyms, but whether or not they are done with it remains unknown for now.

Going back to that aforementioned SlashGear report, it notes that the Gym update could be released as early as next week, while the fighting-type Pokémon event may go live just in time for this upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

More news about "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.