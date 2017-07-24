'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Shiny Variants of Legendary Pokémon May Be in the Game Now Too

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon Go Lugia is one of the Legendary Pokémon players can see inside 'Pokémon Go'

Right on the heels of releasing the Legendary creatures, "Pokémon Go's" developers may be doubling down by adding their Shiny variants as well.

For those who may have missed it, the Legendary Pokémon that players have been seeking for so long were finally introduced officially, ending a wait that lasted for months.

Going by a recently released trailer for these Legendary creatures, it would seem that five of them have been added or are at least set to be added, with those being Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos, Ho-Oh and Lugia.

It is likely going to take players a lot of time to capture all these creatures, and now, those who truly want to catch 'em all may find that this task has gotten even more challenging with Shiny Legendary Pokémon reportedly coming as well.

IIn a recent report from Pokémon GO Hub, it was apparently "ZeChrales" of PoGODev who managed to find the references to the new Shiny Pokémon.

The data-miner found four new Shiny Pokémon icons.

Three of them are for Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos, while the last icon shows a different version of Lugia.

As players can see in the report, the differences between the original versions of the Legendary Pokémon and the Shiny variants can be subtle but are still visible.

Now, even if these Shiny Legendary Pokémon variants are indeed present right now inside "Pokémon Go's" files, there is still a good chance that players will not see them in the wild even after they are added.

The Legendary creatures will likely be hard enough to spot and their Shiny variants may be among the rarest encounters in the game.

Players will likely have to spend a lot of time just trying to find a Shiny Legendary creature, and there is still no guarantee they will be able to catch it then, so they will really need a lot of luck to capture one of these rumored Pokémon.

More news about "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.