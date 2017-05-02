'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Spawn Rates in Rural Areas May Be Going Up

One of the challenges that "Pokémon Go" players in rural areas face is that it is simply tougher for them to run into creatures in the wild. But recently, several observed changes may be hinting at some potentially positive developments.

In a recent report, Pokémon Go Hub passed along some interesting changes to spawn rates that were gathered by a local Croatian tracker.

According to the data shared by the owner of the tracker, spawn rates gradually increased over an expanse of rural area quite significantly. Additional spawn points were apparently not seen, but encounters per spawn point also reportedly went up.

Spawn rarity did not change, however, according to the report.

If the findings are true then these changes could really impact the ways that certain "Pokémon Go" players experience the game.

Players in rural areas have complained in the past about how difficult it is for them to simply see Pokémon, let alone catch and collect them, so spawn rates being hiked up in their areas would really help them out.

Furthermore, increasing those spawn rates could resolve a problem that some players expected trading to address.

During an earlier interview with Polygon, Niantic senior product manager Tatsuo Nomura shared, "I wasn't really thinking of trading as a way to solve the local area spawn issue." Nomura added that trading in the game will not be done through the internet, and that players looking to execute a deal will need to be in "proximity" of one another.

Given that the type of trading component that developers will add to the mobile game may not necessarily make things any easier for players in rural areas, perhaps they have opted to make things a little less challenging for those players in a different way.

More news about "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.