'Pokémon Go' Rumors: The Legendary Pokémon May Be Arriving Sooner Rather Than Later

As "Pokémon Go" players are keenly aware of, the Legendary Pokémon are still not available inside the game at this point in time, but that may be changing soon.

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon Go'Pokémon Go' players may not have to wait that much longer for the Legendary Pokémon to be released

A post on the r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit from "MichaelTheCactus" contains some details that Niantic CEO John Hanke apparently shared during a recent visit to a high school.

Some of those details were apparently about Legendary Pokémon, and this is where things can get really interesting for the players.

According to the post, Hanke indicated that these sought-after Pokémon are on the way and that they may be seen "in the not so distant future." Hanke still stopped short of confirming any kind of release date for these Legendary Pokémon, but the hint he dropped is interesting nonetheless and one that should pique the interest of players who have been trying to figure out when these creatures will finally be added.

Still, even without clearer release details from Hanke, there may still be clues already pointing to when the Legendary Pokémon may be made available.

Previously, members of Niantic's Japanese division spoke to K-Tai Watch and talked about what "Pokémon Go" players can expect for the rest of this year.

Pokémon Go Hub provided a translation of the interview, and according to it, the developers shared that there is a big event set to start sometime in the summer.

There is obviously no guarantee that this big event is the one that developers are planning to hold in conjunction with the arrival of the Legendary Pokémon, but then again, no game additions would seem to be as deserving of that much hype.

Going back to Hanke, he also reportedly mentioned that these Legendary Pokémon would be "treated with care," though exactly what that means for the players remains unclear.

More news about the Legendary Pokémon and when they may be released inside "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.