'Pokémon Go' Rumors: What are Exclusive Raids?

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon Go Exclusive Raids may be new features coming to 'Pokémon Go'

It seems like the Legendary Pokémon were not the only notable features developers added to "Pokémon Go," as recent findings are hinting that Exclusive Raids may be coming too.

First off, after looking through the game's files recently, the folks over at The Silph Road were able to find references to these Exclusive Raids.

It is unclear what the Exclusive Raid itself will showcase, though it appears that players will need to obtain special invites/tickets if they want to participate in them. Furthermore, the invites/tickets will supposedly feature important details players will need to read before they can take part in the Raid.

Players may even be eligible to have more than one of these invites/tickets at a time.

On top of that, there is yet another clue pointing to the existence of these Exclusive Raids.

In a post on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, "romanticheart" shared an in-game screenshot that displays an interesting notification. The notification reads, "This Gym is closed for an Exclusive Raid," and then a time for when it will be accessible again was also included.

Developers have yet to announce that Exclusive Raids will indeed be coming to "Pokémon Go," but that has not prevented players from putting forth their guesses for what it could be.

The data-miners at The Silph Road have speculated that these Exclusive Raids could be local events or they may even be related to the Legendary Pokémon given the timing of when they showed up.

In a separate thread on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, "darajacon" suggested that Exclusive Raids could be based on certain factors that would make them accessible only to those who have really poured the time into improving their characters and Pokémon.

For now, "Pokémon Go" players are still trying to figure out themselves what these Exclusive Raids are, and hopefully for them, more specific details will be shared soon.