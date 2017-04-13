'Pokémon Go' Rumors: What Can Players Expect From Rumored Raids?

The season of spring brings about the arrival of fresh flowers, chirping birds and for "Pokémon Go" players, potentially some new features as well.

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon GoRaids may be the next additions coming to 'Pokémon Go'

The developers from Niantic even hinted as much in a recent blog post, teasing that "all new cooperative social gameplay experiences" are coming soon.

More details beyond that have not been shared so far, however, but even without specific details currently available, it seems as though some fans may have already identified what these could be.

Over on the r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, a post from "eskimo9" has been drawing plenty of attention from fans recently as it features lines of code taken from the game's files that contain interesting bits of information, including references to Raids.

Since then, players have been trying to work out exactly what these Raids are and how they could change the way things work inside "Pokémon Go."

If these Raids turn out to be those "cooperative social gameplay experiences" that the folks from Niantic were talking about, then as Redditor "Goatiusmaximus" speculated, these may turn out to be team-specific additions.

A recent article from Game Rant also put forth some suggestions for how these Raids could work, indicating that developers could introduce these as structured events or as more freeform happenings that are accessible to all interested players.

Rumors have also hinted that these Raids could be connected in some way to the Legendary Pokémon that developers have still yet to add to the game.

Raids have the potential to be some of the more substantial additions that have been included in the mobile game post-launch, but with official details still lacking, players are still guessing at this point in time.

With spring already in full swing, players may not have to stay on standby for that much longer, and they may finally hear more soon about which additions really are coming to "Pokémon Go" and whether Raids will be among them.